DC Visits Mother And Child Health Care Center Nawabshah
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited the Mother and Child Healthcare Center on Wednesday.
During visit Deputy Commissioner instructed officers of the Health Department a desk should be setup in Health Care Center to administer anti-polio campaign.
District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, Dr.
Ali Akbar Sial and others were present were present on the spot.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited Daur city and inspected the cleanliness and other arrangements.
During visit Deputy Commissioner instructed that the cleanliness situation in the city should be improved while ensuring the supply of drinking water to the citizens.
Assistant Commissioner Daur Hassan Zafar, Mukhtiarkar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali and other officers were also present on the occasion.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Mother and Child Health Care Center Nawabshah2 minutes ago
-
FC man shot dead in Tank2 minutes ago
-
IHC turns death sentence of two accused to imprisonment in Osama Satti case2 minutes ago
-
Gov't to set up missing persons' tribunal through legislation: SC told12 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates Regional Office at Muzaffarabad32 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to explore sesame value addition to boost exports, profitability32 minutes ago
-
Man die, two other injured over old enmity41 minutes ago
-
SCP appoints two more amicus curiae in Jurisdiction Case41 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman inaugurates regional office in AJK42 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns case regarding voting right of overseas Pakistanis42 minutes ago
-
Snow festival to be started on January 2842 minutes ago
-
Mardan police arrest injured robber after fire exchange1 hour ago