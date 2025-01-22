Open Menu

DC Visits Mother And Child Health Care Center Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC visits Mother and Child Health Care Center Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited the Mother and Child Healthcare Center on Wednesday.

During visit Deputy Commissioner instructed officers of the Health Department a desk should be setup in Health Care Center to administer anti-polio campaign.

District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, Dr.

Ali Akbar Sial and others were present were present on the spot.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited Daur city and inspected the cleanliness and other arrangements.

During visit Deputy Commissioner instructed that the cleanliness situation in the city should be improved while ensuring the supply of drinking water to the citizens.

Assistant Commissioner Daur Hassan Zafar, Mukhtiarkar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali and other officers were also present on the occasion.

APP/rzq /mwq

