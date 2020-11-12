UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Mother And Child Healthcare Centre

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

DC visits mother and child healthcare centre

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Thursday visited 300-bed Mother and Child Care Center and checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff and also inspected the health facilities.

   The DC directed hospital administration to adopt all possible steps to provide better health facilities to patients while standard operating procedures for prevention of coronairus should also be observed strictly.   He also asked from the patients about the treatment available and behavior of doctors.  Later, the DC visited Benazir Public School for Girls Nawabshah and presided over a meeting of the board of Governors of Public School.

He said all possible steps should be taken to resolve the issues faced by school in order to improve the standard of education and other facilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

