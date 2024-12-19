DC visits Mother & Child care centre Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited Mother and Child Healthcare Center Nawab Shah, Basic Health Unit Khair Shah, Niazi Khan Sial, Khair Shah Stop and other various polio transit and fixed points to take stock of the work of the polio teams during the ongoing 6-day special anti-polio campaign in the district for the fourth day today.

DC checked the record of the polio teams and the finger marking of the children. On this occasion, DC Shehryar Gul Memon appreciated the polio teams and said that they are the frontline heroes.

He said that it is because of their hard work, the Shaheed Benazirabad district is polio-free.

DC advised polio teams to continue work with the same spirit to make the ongoing special anti-polio campaign successful so that children could be protected from polio.DC collected information about the working of polio teams from the parents during his visit to different areas.

He appealed parents to support the administration in this national duty against polio and protect their children from polio. District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri was also present on this occasion.