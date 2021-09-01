UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Mother, Child Hospital; Assures Provision Of Better Health Facilities

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:33 PM

DC visits mother, child hospital; assures provision of better health facilities

Deputy Commissioner Amir Hussain Panhwar on Wednesday said that all possible steps shall be taken to facilitate general public with better health facilities and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Hussain Panhwar on Wednesday said that all possible steps shall be taken to facilitate general public with better health facilities and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while visiting Mother and Child Hospital after taking over the charge of office.

Talking to hospital administration, DC stressed on making the Mother and Child Hospital exemplary through dedicated discharging duties by doctors and paramedical staff to protect lives of innocent children.

DC also visited the Child Life Foundation working for the health of children at Mother and Child Health Center.

Foundation Manager Administration Ali Raza Mari briefed the Deputy Commissioner about performance of the foundation regarding health facilities provided here.

On the occasion District Health Officer Dr Yar Ali Jamali briefed Deputy Commissioner that Mother and Child Hospital comprising 300 beds is catering health facilities to child patients not only from District Shaheed Benazirabad but coming from Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze, Dadu, Matiari and other districts also.

He said that in a short span of time the Gynae Ward would also be shifted from Peoples Medical Hospital to Mother and child Hospital. DC also visited emergency, Nursery,operation theater, medical store, surgical ward and neonatal and other wards.

DC directed the administration to set up a desk for providing information to the public coming for vaccination in the local language.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Sanghar Dadu Matiari All From

Recent Stories

Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

10 minutes ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

10 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

2 hours ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.