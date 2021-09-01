DC visits mother, child hospital; assures provision of better health facilities

Deputy Commissioner Amir Hussain Panhwar on Wednesday said that all possible steps shall be taken to facilitate general public with better health facilities and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Hussain Panhwar on Wednesday said that all possible steps shall be taken to facilitate general public with better health facilities and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while visiting Mother and Child Hospital after taking over the charge of office.

Talking to hospital administration, DC stressed on making the Mother and Child Hospital exemplary through dedicated discharging duties by doctors and paramedical staff to protect lives of innocent children.

DC also visited the Child Life Foundation working for the health of children at Mother and Child Health Center.

Foundation Manager Administration Ali Raza Mari briefed the Deputy Commissioner about performance of the foundation regarding health facilities provided here.

On the occasion District Health Officer Dr Yar Ali Jamali briefed Deputy Commissioner that Mother and Child Hospital comprising 300 beds is catering health facilities to child patients not only from District Shaheed Benazirabad but coming from Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze, Dadu, Matiari and other districts also.

He said that in a short span of time the Gynae Ward would also be shifted from Peoples Medical Hospital to Mother and child Hospital. DC also visited emergency, Nursery,operation theater, medical store, surgical ward and neonatal and other wards.

DC directed the administration to set up a desk for providing information to the public coming for vaccination in the local language.