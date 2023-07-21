Open Menu

DC Visits Muharram Control Room

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 08:13 PM

DC visits Muharram control room

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited a control room, established in connection with the Muharram security arrangements at his office, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited a control room, established in connection with the Muharram security arrangements at his office, here on Friday.

He reviewed security arrangements on the Muharram procession routes through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The control room has been equipped with 25 LCDs, which have been linked with more than 200 most High-Tech CCTV cameras to ensure direct coverage of Muharram processions and Majalis from central Imambargah Dhobi Ghat, Clock Tower Chowk and other adjacent bazaars.

The control room functioning has also been linked with the provincial control room. The staff of different departments -- police, Rescue-1122, WASA, waste management company, municipal corporation, Sui gas, PTCL, FESCO, Civil Defence, the district administration, has been deployed in three shifts.

