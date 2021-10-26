UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Mukhtiarkar Office, Inspects Staff Attendance, Revenue Record

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:28 PM

DC visits Mukhtiarkar Office, inspects staff attendance, revenue record

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Mukhtarkar Office Daur and checked the attendance of office staff and revenue records

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Mukhtarkar Office Daur and checked the attendance of office staff and revenue records.

He also collected details about issues from office visitors. Deputy Commissioner strictly instructed Mukhtiarkar Daur to resolve the genuine issues of visitors on priority basis for which no negligence would be tolerated.

Later DC went round Rural Health Center, educational institutions, Shahi Bazar, Moro Road and Station Road and inspected facilities of sanitation and other basic amenities.

He expressed his displeasure over the shabby condition of sanitation and incompetence in draining out rainwater from irrigation ground till now.

He directed taluka administration for immediate draining of rainwater and bringing improvement in the sanitation situation of the town.

During the visit of Rural Health Center, DC bound hospital administration for providing all possible and best health facilities to OPD visiting and admitted patients.

He said that doctors on night emergency duty shall be made duty bound.

