DC Visits Mukhtiarkar Office Sakrand, Inspects Revenue Record

Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:26 PM

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar Wednesday visited Mukhtiarkar Office Sakrand and inspected revenue records

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar Wednesday visited Mukhtiarkar Office Sakrand and inspected revenue records.

Deputy Commissioner while expressing his dissatisfaction over Mukhtiarkar for poor cleanliness outside of the office, directed to improve the situation immediately, said a handout issued here.

Later, DC visited Sakrand flyover and checked the painting work carried out on the bridge. He also visited Agriculture department Shaheed Benazir Abad. The Agriculture Officer apprised DC that renovation work of Agriculture office was in pending since 11 years causing difficulties,on which DC assured him that all out efforts will be taken to restart pending work of agriculture office.

