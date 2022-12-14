DC visits Municipal Committee Hasilpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Pervez Warraich Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Municipal Committee Hasilpur. Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Ushna Tahir, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Hasilpur, and other concerned officers were present at the meeting.

The DC directed to improve the government dues recovery.

He also instructed to improve municipal services delivery to the people.

He was briefed about sewerage, cleanliness, provision of clean water, and other matters.