DC visits Murree Ramazan Bazaar to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq has visited Mall Road Murree Ramazan Bazaar to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

He also checked availability of sugar and wheat flour at the stalls set up in Ramazan bazaar and directed the officers concerned to ensure sufficient supply of sugar and wheat for the citizens. The stallholders were directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall.

Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits should be shut down after the imposition of heavy fines, he added.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.

The bazaars were set up on the directives of the DC Rawalpindi, he added.