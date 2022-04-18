DC visits Murree Road, Committee Chowk Ramazan Bazaars

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq on Monday visited Murree Road, Committee Chowk Ramazan Bazaars and checked rate lists, availability of sugar, wheat flour and other essential commodities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq on Monday visited Murree Road, Committee Chowk Ramazan Bazaars and checked rate lists, availability of sugar, wheat flour and other essential commodities.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities and inspected the Agriculture Fair price Shop.

He directed the stallholders to prominently display rate lists at each stall and instructed the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness of the bazaar on daily basis.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.