UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Murree Road, Committee Chowk Ramazan Bazaars

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 06:47 PM

DC visits Murree Road, Committee Chowk Ramazan Bazaars

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq on Monday visited Murree Road, Committee Chowk Ramazan Bazaars and checked rate lists, availability of sugar, wheat flour and other essential commodities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq on Monday visited Murree Road, Committee Chowk Ramazan Bazaars and checked rate lists, availability of sugar, wheat flour and other essential commodities.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities and inspected the Agriculture Fair price Shop.

He directed the stallholders to prominently display rate lists at each stall and instructed the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness of the bazaar on daily basis.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.

Related Topics

Murree Agriculture Road Rawalpindi Price Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila Market Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

West Trying to Drive Wedge Between UN Members - Ru ..

West Trying to Drive Wedge Between UN Members - Russian Diplomat

2 minutes ago
 Air strikes hit western Ukraine as Russian forces ..

Air strikes hit western Ukraine as Russian forces mass in the east

2 minutes ago
 Admin imposes Rs 56,000 fines on profiteers

Admin imposes Rs 56,000 fines on profiteers

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Kalar Syedan Ramazan bazaar to ..

Commissioner visits Kalar Syedan Ramazan bazaar to review arrangements

2 minutes ago
 WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 6 ..

WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 600m to 750 million for 2022-23 ..

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuan ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuance of passport to Nawaz Sharif ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.