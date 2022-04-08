UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Murree Road Ramazan Bazaar To Review Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 08:58 PM

DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Friday visited Murree Road Ramazan Bazaar to review arrangements and checked availability of sugar, wheat flour and other essential commodities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Friday visited Murree Road Ramazan Bazaar to review arrangements and checked availability of sugar, wheat flour and other essential commodities.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities and inspected the Agriculture Fair price Shop.

He directed the stallholders to prominently display rate lists at each stall and instructed the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness of the bazaar on daily basis.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaars were set up at Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.

The bazaars were set up on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq to provide relief to the citizens during Ramazan ul Mubarak, he added.

