DC Visits Murree To Review Progress Of Development Work

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 08:00 PM

DC visits Murree to review progress of development work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to complete the ongoing development, rehabilitation and beautification work in Murree within stipulated time frame to facilitate the tourists.

According to a district administration spokesman, DC during his visit to Murree reviewed the progress and quality of ongoing development and beautification work.

The DC instructed the authorities concerned of different departments to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects.

He said that foolproof security was being provided to the tourists in Murree and tourist facilitation center had also been established by Rawalpindi district administration and Highway Department.

The tourists in case of any emergency could contact the officials at 051-9269015, 051-9269016 and 051-9269017, he added.

He said, best security and traffic arrangements were finalized to facilitate the tourists during summer season.

Indecent treatment with the tourists visiting Murree would not be tolerated under any circumstances, the DC said adding, best possible arrangements were finalized to facilitate the tourists in Murree.

He urged the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incident.

Special teams had been formed to facilitate the tourists and resolve their problems if any in Murree, he said adding, parking of the vehicles would not be allowed outside the parking areas.

