DC Visits NADRA Office, Directs For Immediate Resolution Of Citizens' Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 03:21 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan Upper Ashfaq Khan directed the authorities concerned of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to ensure immediate resolution of the citizens' problems.

He stated this during a surprise visit to the NADRA office South Waziristan Upper situated in Tank. On this occasion, the DC was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Ladha Anees ur Rehman.

Ashfaq listened to the problems of the people present there and asked the Assistant Director NADRA to resolve the problems of them immediately.

Similarly, the women who came there apprised the deputy commissioner about the difficulties being faced by them, on which the DC called the female staff of the office and get the token process started immediately.

He also directed that women's problems should be resolved on priority.

The deputy commissioner issued instructions to the Assistant Director NADRA to ensure provision of all possible facilities for citizens at his office.

He asked the assistant director of NADRA to inform the district administration about the problems being faced by the later's office and in this regard full cooperation would be extended by the administration.

