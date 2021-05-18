UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Nagarparkar, Reviewed Arrangements To Deal With Cyclone Emergency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho Tuesday visited Nagarparkar and reviewed arrangements made for dealing cyclone emergency.

MPA Qasir Siraj Soomro was also accompanying him.

DC directed officers of relevant departments to set up camp offices in Nagarparkar and ensure their presence.

Meeting decided to send vehicles of the livestock and agriculture department to Nagarparkar and start vaccination of livestock in order to protect animals from diseases.

He directed officials of a small dam to avoid closure of water channels so that rain water could pass easily.

DC said that to provide relief to cyclone affected people 317 relief camps have been set up in Government Schools and 212 medical camps were also set up.

