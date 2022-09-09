UrduPoint.com

DC Visits National Highway Near Tharoo Shah Bypass To Review Repair Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 10:40 PM

DC visits national highway near Tharoo Shah bypass to review repair work

In order to ensure traffic flow, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday visited national highway near Tharoo Shah bypass to review repairing work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :In order to ensure traffic flow, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday visited national highway near Tharoo Shah bypass to review repairing work.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the DC directed highway officers to accelerate road repair work so that traffic could move smoothly through the area.

He said that repairing of national highways in different areas was continuing and personnel of district administration and police department were working round the clock to ensure flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic

Recent Stories

US Evictions to Continue Soaring Until Pro-Corpora ..

US Evictions to Continue Soaring Until Pro-Corporate Regulations Overhauled - Ex ..

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for continued international assista ..

Prime Minister for continued international assistance for flood victims

3 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz Says EU 'Not Ready' Yet to Put Ca ..

Germany's Scholz Says EU 'Not Ready' Yet to Put Cap on Gas Prices

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan felicitates govt, people of Tajikistan on ..

Pakistan felicitates govt, people of Tajikistan on independence day

5 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks America's pro-active role to e ..

AJK President seeks America's pro-active role to end bloodshed in IIoJK:

5 minutes ago
 Hashu Foundation distributes rations among 250 flo ..

Hashu Foundation distributes rations among 250 flood affected families

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.