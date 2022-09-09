DC visits national highway near Tharoo Shah bypass to review repair work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :In order to ensure traffic flow, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday visited national highway near Tharoo Shah bypass to review repairing work.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the DC directed highway officers to accelerate road repair work so that traffic could move smoothly through the area.

He said that repairing of national highways in different areas was continuing and personnel of district administration and police department were working round the clock to ensure flow of traffic.