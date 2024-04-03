Open Menu

DC Visits Naudero Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM

DC visits Naudero Hospital

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday paid a visit to PPHI Hospital Naudero to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases and also reviewed the availability of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines there.

During his visit, the DC inquired about the problems of patients and directed the Incharge of the Hospital to ensure the provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospital.

He also gave instructions to the officials to provide maximum health facilities to the patients and they do not face any problem.

He took notice of the shortage of Medicines in the hospital, poor cleanliness and security issues.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner said that health facilities in the hospitals should be improved and the supply of food, treatment and medicines should be ensured to the patients.

He further said that the presence of doctors, para-medics and other related staff should be ensured in the hospitals so that patients can get timely treatment and their food and drink should also be taken care of. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.

He said that all the departments of the hospital should be made functional and clean.

Assistant Commissioner Ratodero, Incharge of the hospital, officials of the health department, doctors and others were present on the occasion.

