UrduPoint.com

DC Visits New Building Site Of Lakki Marwat University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

DC visits new building site of Lakki Marwat University

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fazal Akbar Sunday visited the Lakki Marwat University and inspected the ongoing construction work on building here.

He underlined the need for the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development projects in the district within scheduled time.

He also visited under construction road which is being built by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority from Tajazai to Darra-Tang.

He directed the contractors on site to make concrete efforts for timely completion their respective projects besides using quality material in the construction work.

The DC was of the view that an effective monitoring mechanism should be in place to ensure that work was done up to the mark as per approved specification.

He said the district administration was committed to raise living standard of the area by providing all basic amenities of life.

He said no compromise would be made on quality of work and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

