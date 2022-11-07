UrduPoint.com

DC Visits New Tehsil Building

Published November 07, 2022

DC visits new Tehsil building

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat on Monday paid a visit to the new Tehsil Building Abbottabad and inspected various offices and branches.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza and other officers were also present during his visit.

While speaking on the occasion the DC said citizens should be provided facilities and services including domicile, registry, Fard, revenue record, and other revenue services.

During the visit to the Service Delivery Center (SDC), he reviewed the provision of revenue services and issued necessary instructions to the Deputy Director SDC.

The DC also visited the offices of the Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, and Sub-Registrar, inspected records, and met the staff.

He reviewed the provision of services at the Domicile Branch, Land Acquisition, and Computerization of Land Records during the visit.

He met the citizens, inquired about their problems, and issued instructions regarding the officers.

On the occasion, ADC Jibril Raza, AdAC Zarik Yar Khan Toro, AAC Revenue Arshad Mehmood, Deputy Director Service Delivery Center, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Sub-Registrar and other officers were also present.

