DC Visits New Vegetable,Fruit Market

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited the New Vegetable and

Fruit Market on Wednesday and reviewed auctions.

The deputy commissioner said that the auctions were being supervised by the assistant

commissioner and price magistrates in the district.

He said that the district administration was carrying out a crackdown on profiteers besides sealing

their shops.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited Union Council Rangpura and checked

attendance of SWMC staff and reviewed cleaning operation.

