DC Visits Newly Established Chamtar Bus Terminal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM

DC visits newly established Chamtar Bus Terminal

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao paid a surprise visit to the newly established Chamtar Bus Terminal here on Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the facilities provided by the concerned departments for passengers and transporters at General Bus Stand Chamtar.

He directed the Secretary Regional Transport Authority and TMA staff to ensure the provision of necessary facilities to the transporters and passengers while directing the district police to ensure security for the safety of the citizens and smooth flow of traffic.

