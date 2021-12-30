UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Noren Cancer Hospital Nawabshah

Published December 30, 2021

DC visits Noren Cancer Hospital Nawabshah

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Noren Cancer Hospital Nawabshah and roamed around its various departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Noren Cancer Hospital Nawabshah and roamed around its various departments.

Director Noren Cancer Hospital Quratul Ain and Admin Officer Meeral Shah briefed the Deputy Commissioner about medical treatment facilities being provided to patients at this hospital.

DC said that establishment of such institutions in the district is a pleasing step and such medical institutions are beneficial for the patients of the District Shaheed Benazirabad and adjoining districts .

DC also said that district administration would extend all possible support to hospital administration to make the treatment facilities further better.

