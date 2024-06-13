Open Menu

DC Visits Nullah Lai To Inspect Dredging Work

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Thursday visited Nullah Lai and inspected the ongoing dredging and desilting work.

The DC also visited other city areas and reviewed the cleanliness work of different major nullahs of the city.

The ongoing dredging and desilting work of Nullah Lai should be completed before the start of monsoon rains, the DC said adding that special attention should be given to cleaning all main nullahs particularly vulnerable points near low-lying areas.

All available resources including heavy machinery should be utilised to complete the task within the shortest possible time frame, he added.

The DC informed that Section-144 has been imposed around nullahs and those found throwing garbage and solid waste in the nullahs would be dealt in accordance with the law.

Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf briefed the DC about the cleanliness project of Nullah Lai.

He said that the project would be completed before the start of monsoon rains.

