DC visits Nullah Lai to review mock exercise to cope with flooding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited Nullah Lai at Gawalmandi bridge area and reviewed the mock exercise conducted to check preparations to cope with flooding during Monsoon season.

He also visited Pirwadhai, Dhok Matkial and Katarian Bridge areas and inspected cleaning of Nullah Lai and other administrative matters.

The DC said that the Meteorological Department had predicted more than normal rains during the current Monsoon season.

The cleaning work of 16 drains particularly Nullah Lai had been completed, Hasan Waqar Cheema said adding, the staff concerned had been deployed to monitor the Nullah Lai and stop dumping of solid waste in Nullah Lai.

Section-144 had been enforced in adjoining areas of Nullah Lai, the DC said.

Action in accordance with the law was also being taken against those throwing garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai in violation of Section-144, he said.

The duties of the officers and personnel of all the departments concerned had been assigned to deal with urban flooding, the DC informed.

All the departments concerned were alert and the machinery of the Water and Sanitation Agency was also fully operational, Hasan Waqar Cheema added.