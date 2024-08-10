Open Menu

DC Visits Nullah Lai To Review Water Level

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Saturday visited Nullah Lai and reviewed the water level after heavy rain in the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said that the situation was normal and the authorities concerned were monitoring the situation. He informed that Rawalpindi received 72 MM rainfall on Saturday.

In Nullah Lai, the water level was recorded up to 9.5 feet at Gawalmandi and 11.8 at Kattarian. The Officers and personnel of all the departments concerned including Rescue-1122 and WASA were on high alert at all 19 vulnerable points particularly in low-lying areas to cope with any emergency.

He urged the citizens not to go near drains. All the arrangements were in place to deal with urban flooding, he informed.

13 relief camps were established in Rawalpindi to provide relief and assistance to the citizens, Hasan Waqar Cheema said adding, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Lai.

