DC Visits Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital, Reviews Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir visited Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Hospital in Haseeb Shaheed Colony and inspected various departments to

assess the quality of healthcare services being provided to the public.

During the visit, he went to hospital’s emergency ward, male and female wards,

and outdoor patients parking area where he personally checked the slip fee

mechanism and availability of patient facilities.

He engaged with patients to inquire about availability of prescribed medicines

and reviewed the level of care being extended in different sections of the hospital.

He also held discussions with the hospital administration to understand the

operational challenges and constraints they face in ensuring consistent service

delivery.

He directed the hospital authorities to improve existing healthcare services

and emphasized the need for ensuring that essential medical facilities were

available to the public without interruption.

He assured that necessary steps would be taken at the district level to address

the ongoing issues faced by the hospital.

Stressing the importance of public welfare, he said that continuity of quality

healthcare services must be maintained in line with public expectations.

