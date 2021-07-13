UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Office Of CEO DHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

DC visits office of CEO DHA

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalput, Irfan Ali Kathia visited the office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), District Health Authority Bahawalpur here on Tuesday.

He attended a training session for Union Council Monitoring Officers regarding the anti-polio campaign scheduled to start from August 2.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the members of Union Council Monitoring Officers and polio teams should play their role in making the three-day anti-polio campaign successful.

He said not even a single child of up to the five years of age should remain left to administer polio vaccine.

He directed all members of the campaign to work dedicatedly.

Focal Person and Director Health Services Dr Rao Muhammad Zakir Ali said 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 337 Area Incharges would be monitoring the anti-polio campaign.

CEO Health Dr Iqbal Makwal, representative of World Health Organization, doctors and related staffers were also present on the occasion.

