DC visits offices

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 01:15 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited offices of DC Office Complex, Anwar Club, Revenue Rest House and Parking Areas, and issued orders for rehabilitation of buildings

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited offices of DC Office Complex, Anwar Club, Revenue Rest House and Parking Areas, and issued orders for rehabilitation of buildings.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and Superintendent Asad Ghman were also present.

The deputy commissioner also inspected offices in Kutchery and issued instructions to the authorities concerned.

