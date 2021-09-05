DC visits old-age home, review arrangements

SAHIWAL, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah here on Sunday visited Old-age Home and reviewed the facilities being provided to elderly people living there.

He met elderly people one-by-one and inquired them of their problems.

In-charge institution Muhammad Rafiq Chaudhry gave a briefing on the facilities being provided to inmates and expressed satisfaction.

During the visit, the DC inspected the kitchen and dispensary and appreciated the working of institution, and hoped that the administration would continue to serve the elderly people in the same spirits.

Deputy Director social welfare officer Akaska Rasool, social welfare officer Naeem Gulzar and medical social officer Naeem Rehman were also present.