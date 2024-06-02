Open Menu

DC Visits Ongoing Various Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 12:00 AM

DC visits ongoing various schemes

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana along with Assistant Director Planning and Development and Executive Engineer District Buildings visited various schemes in the district on Saturday.

During the visit, the DC instructed the concerned officials and said that the schemes should be completed within the stipulated time so that the people can benefit from these schemes.

He further said that special care should be taken of materials in the development schemes, adding it is our responsibility to provide maximum facilities to the public so that they can benefit from these schemes.

He said that the quality of the work should also be taken care of and these schemes should be completed as soon as possible. All departmental officials were also present on the occasion

Related Topics

Visit Larkana All From

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

8 minutes ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

12 minutes ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

14 minutes ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

25 minutes ago
 Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

25 minutes ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

25 minutes ago
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

34 minutes ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

34 minutes ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

34 minutes ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

34 minutes ago
 Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'sh ..

Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

34 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan