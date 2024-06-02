DC Visits Ongoing Various Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana along with Assistant Director Planning and Development and Executive Engineer District Buildings visited various schemes in the district on Saturday.
During the visit, the DC instructed the concerned officials and said that the schemes should be completed within the stipulated time so that the people can benefit from these schemes.
He further said that special care should be taken of materials in the development schemes, adding it is our responsibility to provide maximum facilities to the public so that they can benefit from these schemes.
He said that the quality of the work should also be taken care of and these schemes should be completed as soon as possible. All departmental officials were also present on the occasion
