Open Menu

DC Visits Pakistan Sweet Home, Inspect Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DC visits Pakistan Sweet Home, inspect facilities

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Ali Akbar Bhindar on Monday paid a visit to the Pakistan Sweet Home and inspect facilities for the children living there.

He also inspected the food, sports, and residential amenities provided to the children and reiterated that the Sweet Home children are like his own.

The DC emphasized the need for a comprehensive and effective plan to enhance the educational activities for the children.

He also mentioned that strategies are being developed to provide better health facilities to the children at the Sweet Home.

APP/smb/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Visit Bhakkar

Recent Stories

Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heat ..

Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heats up the smartphone industry

5 minutes ago
 KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

21 minutes ago
 Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 202 ..

Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024

30 minutes ago
 PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality dome ..

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

3 hours ago
 PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

4 hours ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

4 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

6 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan