DC visits Pakistan Sweet Home, inspect facilities

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Ali Akbar Bhindar on Monday paid a visit to the Pakistan Sweet Home and inspect facilities for the children living there.

He also inspected the food, sports, and residential amenities provided to the children and reiterated that the Sweet Home children are like his own.

The DC emphasized the need for a comprehensive and effective plan to enhance the educational activities for the children.

He also mentioned that strategies are being developed to provide better health facilities to the children at the Sweet Home.

