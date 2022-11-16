DC visits Pakistan Sweet Home Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon here on Wednesday visited Pakistan Sweet Home Nawabshah being run with the support of Pakistan Baitul Mal and met with children.

During his visit, he said that Pakistan Baitul Mal was doing a commendable job by supporting orphan children. The DC assured that the district administration would provide all possible help for the welfare of orphan children adding that these were also our own children.

The DC appealed to philanthropists to extend their cooperation and support to this and other institutions working for the betterment and welfare of the public so that these orphan children could also get equal status in society.

During the briefing, Deputy Director Baitul Mal, Shehzad Ali Jaskani informed that this institution was established in 2010 and children of 4 years to six years age are admitted here. He said that at present, 100 children were lodged at Sweet Home and they were being provided all facilities of food, residence, medication and education free of charge. He disclosed that many of the children of this Sweet Home were now studying at renowned educational institutions of the country.