DC visits Panah Gah, orders improvements in cleanliness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Panah Gah (shelter home) at Bahawal Victoria Hospital. here today.

He inspected the facilities provided to the residents of the shelter home.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair Informed about the facilities provided to the residents including accommodation and food. Deputy Commissioner said that cleanliness in the shelter should be improved and proper food and water should be provided to the residents.