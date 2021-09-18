DC visits Panahgah at BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Saturday visited Panahgah here at Bahawal Victoria Hospital and inspected the accommodation and food facilities being provided to the people there.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Muhammad Uzair, Social Welfare Officer Tanzeela Rani were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that the sanitation arrangements in the shelter should be improved and arrangements should be done for providing high quality food and accommodation.

He directed that the officers of the Social Welfare Department should actively perform their duties for the provision of better accommodation, food and other facilities in the shelter.