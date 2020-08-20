DC visits park site

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali along with Director Kalash Group of Industries Farrukh Zaman visited the site allocated for park establishment and green belt near Kamal Pur Interchange.

The public park would be established and green belt would be renovated in collaboration with Kalash Group of Industries.

On this occasion, DC welcoming the support of Kalash Group said that establishment of Public Park would provide best recreational facilities to the people of this area.

He said that district administration was striving hard to provide best entertainment to the citizens and it would welcome warmly the partnership of industrialists in this regard.