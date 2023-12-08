DC visits park site, directs timely completion

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited the site of a Public Park being constructed at the site of old vegetable mark and directed the contractor to complete this project timely for providing maximum relief to the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited the site of a Public Park being constructed at the site of old vegetable mark and directed the contractor to complete this project timely for providing maximum relief to the masses.

The DC also inspected construction work and directed to use quality material in the establishment of the Public Park.

Earlier, the DC also visited Allied Hospital and inspected construction work at its OPD, Surgical Emergency and new Block and directed the Building Department for accelerate the pace of work for early completion of up-gradation project in the hospital so that the ailing humanity could be provided improved treatment facilities.

He said that the government was spending billions of rupees for providing of high quality treatment facilities. Therefore, no lethargy, negligence or delinquency would be tolerated in completion of development projects in the government hospital, he warned.