DC visits parking stand

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq on Tuesday visited parking stand on Commissioner road and reviewed the civilized restructuring of contracted parking stand by Municipal Corporation Sialkot.

On the occasion, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Faisal Shehzad and Municipal Officer (MO) Finance Rana Saqlain Mehmood briefed the Deputy Commissioner that the boundaries of the allotted parking stand were fixed as per the directive.They said that the parking stand was redesigned and all the parking areas were marked.

Later, the DC visited Trauma Center of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and reviewed the extension plan of the center.