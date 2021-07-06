UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Parking Stand

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

DC visits parking stand

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq on Tuesday visited parking stand on Commissioner road and reviewed the civilized restructuring of contracted parking stand by Municipal Corporation Sialkot.

On the occasion, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Faisal Shehzad and Municipal Officer (MO) Finance Rana Saqlain Mehmood briefed the Deputy Commissioner that the boundaries of the allotted parking stand were fixed as per the directive.They said that the parking stand was redesigned and all the parking areas were marked.

Later, the DC visited Trauma Center of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and reviewed the extension plan of the center.

Related Topics

Road Sialkot All Government

Recent Stories

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at $5 ..

17 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

1 hour ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

1 hour ago

DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 p ..

1 hour ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.