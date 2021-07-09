UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Parks,hospital

Fri 09th July 2021

DC visits parks,hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Friday paid surprise visits to Jillani Park, Haider Park and Gulshan Iqbal Park.

During the visit, the DC ordered Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisal Shehzad to bring about an improvement in cleanliness and beautification of the parks.

Later on, the deputy commissioner visited Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital and directedthe medical superintendent to improve its cleanliness.

