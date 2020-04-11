UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Payments Centers Set Up In Sargodha

Sat 11th April 2020

Deputy Commissioner has visited the payments centers at Government High School no.1 of Sargodha under "Ehsaas Kafalat Program". during visit he reviewed the arrangements and payments delivery services

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner has visited the payments centers at Government High School no.1 of Sargodha under "Ehsaas Kafalat Program". during visit he reviewed the arrangements and payments delivery services.

On that occasion DC directed the administration to be ensured the social distancing among the women so that the spread of corona virus could be controlled adding that 16 payment centers were working at that time in which Govt.

Degree college Bhagtanwala, Govt. Higher Secondary School Dhareema, Govt. High School Chak no.47 NB,Govt. High School no.

1, Govt. Higher Secondary School chak.46 SB, Govt.Boys Degree College Sillanwali, Govt.Boys High School no.1 Sillanwali, Govt.

Degree College Shahpur Saddar, Govt. Boys middle School Shahpur City, Govt. Almodel high school Bhera, Govt. Boys high school Bacha Calah kotmomin, Govt. Boys high school salam road Kotmomin,Govt.

girls high school, Govt. high school Bhalwal, TMA hall Sahiwal and Govt. degree college sahiwal were included. DC Abdullah Nair Sheikh further said that 3100 women across the district have been received Rs.38 million on first day whereas in second day 2808 women received cash.

