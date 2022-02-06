UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Peoples College Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 08:00 PM

DC visits Peoples College hospital

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Peoples Medical hospital and expressed his annoyance over absence of AMS, relevant clerk and poor sanitation situation in the hospital, He was accompanied by Medical Superintendent DR. Fida Hussan Chang and other officers.

DC inspected different wards of the hospital and also reviewed medical facilities available for patients. He also inspected the sanitation and cleanliness situation and vehicles parking area in the hospital.

DC instructed Medical Superintendent of the PMC Hospital Dr Fida Hussain Chang to issue an explanation letter to AMS Dr.

Rashida and clerk and suspend sanitary Incharge for poor sanitation and submit a report in this regard to DC office.

Meanwhile, talking to heirs of patients admitted in hospital DC said that to ensure provision of health facilities to people was our top priority and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He also visited the Cardiology ward and received information about the relevant Doctor. DC directed MS Dr. Fida HUssain Chang to establish a compliant cell in the hospital for resolving public grievances.

