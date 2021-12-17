UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Peoples Medical Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

DC visits Peoples Medical Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Friday paid a surprise visit to Peoples Medical hospital to review the medical facilities available for patients.

He was accompanied by Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Women Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon.

DC inspected different wards of the hospital and also reviewed medical facilities availble for patients. He also inspected the sanitation and cleanliness situation and vehicles parking area in the hospital.

DC instructed Medical Superintendent of the PMC Hospital Dr Fida Hussain Chang for provision of required health facilities and medicines to admitted patients and those visiting Out Patient Department, while steps shall be taken to meet the shortage of medicines at the earliest.

He also directed Medical Superintendent to manage suitable space for vehicles parking apart from bringing better improvement in hospital. On the occasion Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon and Medical Superintendent PMC Hospital Dr Fida Hussain Chang briefed DC about medical facilities being provided at hospital and issues being faced by doctors and paramedical staff.

Related Topics

More Stories From Pakistan

