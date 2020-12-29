UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Peoples Medical University Hospital,inspects Different Wards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar paid a visit to Peoples Medical University Hospital and went round its different ward including Trauma Center, MRI, CT Scan, Isolation Ward and other different wards

DC collected information from patients admitted at the hospital about the medical facilities being provided to them.

DC directed Medical Superintendent (MS) Peoples Medical University Hospital Dr Asif Raza Brohi to adopt all possible steps for extending health facilities to the public coming to hospital for treatment while the sanitation conditions shall also be further improved. During the visit of Isolation Ward, DC said that in the wake of prevailing situation of coronavirus pandemic the availability of doctors and treatment facilities shall also be ensured.

