DC Visits Petrol Pumps To Check Availability Of Fuel

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Friday visited various petrol pumps to check the availability of petrol at fixed prices.

On the occasion, he talked to the customers.

He directed the relevant officers to monitor the petrol pumps across the district.

Later, The DC visited Primary Health Center Jhangiwala. He checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff. He also inspected the medical facilities provided to the patients.

They inspected the stock of medicines and various departments of the primary health center and reviewed the sanitation arrangement.

