DC Visits PHC, Inspects Anti-measles Counter

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:04 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz on Wednesday visited Primary Health Centre (PHC) 18 One L and inspected the counter set up for the ongoing anti-measles & rubella campaign in the district

Talking to parents of children coming for vaccination, he appreciated them for getting their children vaccinated against measles and rubella and said "the vaccine is safe".

''Children are our future and we have to take responsible measures to protect them from every disease'', he said.

He directed the Health department staff at the anti-measles counter to carry out their responsibilities efficiently.

Later, he expressed his satisfaction while visiting other departments including the dispensary at PHC.

