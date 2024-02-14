Open Menu

DC Visits PIMS Hospital To Enquire About Injured Dolphin Official

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 12:40 AM

DC visits PIMS hospital to enquire about injured Dolphin official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, accompanied by SSP Operations Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar, on Tuesday visited the injured Dolphin official at PIMS Hospital and inquired about his well-being.

Irfan Nawaz Memon said that the doctors on duty should not leave any stone unturned in the treatment of the injured personnel.

DC said that officers and personnel of Islamabad Police are continuing to maintain law and order and take action against anti-social elements daily.

The ICT spokesman said the injured official was transferred to PIMS Hospital, senior police officers were also reached on the incident.

It is to be mentioned here that when the Dolphin officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, the suspects opened fire on the officers from the vehicle.

