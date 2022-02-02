DC visits Pirwadhai Bus Stand to check facilities for passengers

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited Pirwadhai Bus Stand and checked the facilities being provided to the passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited Pirwadhai Bus Stand and checked the facilities being provided to the passengers.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure separate waiting areas for male and female with washroom facility. Proper cleanliness arrangements should also be made to make the area neat and clean.

He said that Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of coronavirus should also be implemented in letter and spirit.

He instructed the officers not to allow entry of vehicles in the bus stand without checking its fitness certificates.

On the occasion, Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Rashid Ali and other officers concerned were present.