DC visits PMCH , expressed annoyance over poor sanitation

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar accompanied by Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Women Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon visited Peoples Medical College Hospital.

The DC went round different wards including Trauma Center, Emergency Ward, Medical Ward and other departments.

He expressed his anger over the improper situation of sanitation and cleanliness of the hospital and instructed for providing better health facilities to patients while improvement shall also be brought in the sanitation situation.

He warned that any slackness on the part of concerned official would not be tolerated. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon said that efforts are in progress to make the hospital exemplary on the directives of Sindh Health Minister. Director Finance Manzoor Ali Siyal, Dr Khan Biloo and Medical Superintendent Dr Fida Hussain Chang were also present on the occasion.