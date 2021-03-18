UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits PMCH, Expresses Annoyance Over Absence Of Doctors, Staff

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:10 PM

DC visits PMCH, expresses annoyance over absence of doctors, staff

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Thursday paid a surprise visit to Peoples Medical College Hospital (PMCH) and expressed his anger over the absence of doctors and paramedical staff at Trauma Center.

Accompanied by Umer Farooq Biloo, the deputy commissioner also went round different wards of the hospital including Trauma Center, Gynae Ward, CT Scan,Medical Ward and other sections of the hospital and collected information from patients about the treatment facilities.

During his visit to Trauma Center, he expressed severe anger over the absence of doctors and paramedical staff.

He directed the Medical Superintendent that no medical staff was available at the Trauma Center of the third largest hospital of Sindh and instructed Medical Superintendent Dr Yar Ali Jamali to ensure the presence of medical staff at the Trauma Center in order to provide treatment facilities to patients arriving at this hospital.

He also instructed the medical superintendent to ensure the sanitation and cleanliness situation at the hospital along with better treatment facilities for patients. He also instructed Dr Yar Ali Jamali to take all possible steps for tests of patients coming to or admitted to hospital.

The deputy commissioner also visited the medical storage of the hospital and collected information about medicines.

More Stories From Pakistan

