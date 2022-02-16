DC visits PMUH, expresses annoyance over poor sanitation condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar expressed his grave anger and concern over the deteriorated situation of sanitation at Peoples Medical University Hospital during sudden visit

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar expressed his grave anger and concern over the deteriorated situation of sanitation at Peoples Medical University Hospital during sudden visit.

During visit DC went round Trauma Center, CT Scan section, Medical wards and also inspected different other departments.He collected information from admitted patients and their relatives regarding provision of medicines, treatment and other facilities at hospital.

DC expressed his anger upon hospital administration over the unsatisfactory situation of cleanliness and sanitation.

He said that despite score of hospital visits and instructions for maintaining sanitation, the situation was still undesirable and intolerable.

He strictly directed for immediate improvement in sanitation environment. Deputy Commissioner instructed to initiate legal action against staff not performing in a better way. He also instructed to extend better health and treatment facilities to patients coming to Out Patient Department OPD.

On the occasion Hospital Superintendent Dr Fida Hussain Chang briefed Deputy Commissioner regarding treatment and facilities to patients admitted and those visiting OPD and the issued hospital is facing.