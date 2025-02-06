Open Menu

DC Visits Polio Fix And Transit Points

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

DC visits polio fix and transit points

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited various polio fix and transit points including Primary Health Center Niazi Khan Sial on the fourth day of the national anti-polio campaign on Thursday and checked the record of polio teams.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner while talking to polio teams said that the ongoing national campaign against polio is of utmost importance. He said that keep in mind that all children should be given polio vaccination drops to prevent them to be disabled for life. He said that special attention should be paid for maintaining the cold chain of polio vaccine.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

2 hours ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

2 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

3 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

3 hours ago
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

3 hours ago
 Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Conven ..

Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience

3 hours ago
 FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion i ..

FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and ..

Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance ..

Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training

3 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores coo ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan