DC Visits Polio Fix, Transit Points To Review Work Of Polio Team

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Monday visited areas of Landhi, Kabhar Lakhmir, Railway Station and other various polio fix and transit points to review the work of polio teams during the ongoing six-day special anti-polio campaign in the district and checked the records of polio teams and finger marking of children.

Talking to polio teams, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said that the target set for the ongoing special anti-polio campaign in the district should be ensured. He said that the data of children not found at home should be collected and these children must be given polio drops on priority basis.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio teams visiting the houses with supporting district administration and the health department should cooperate in administration of polio drops to their children up to the age of five years so that these children could be protected from deadly disease.

While giving instructions to the health department officers, the DC said that the work of monitoring the polio teams should be ensured to achieve the target during the campaign.

District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai accompanied the DC on the occasion.

